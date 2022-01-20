Demon Slayer Season 2 Reveals Its First Dubbed Episodes

After a long wait, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is here with season two, and fans are already loving how the series is going. After revisiting the Mugen Train arc, all eyes are on Tengen and his Entertainment District finale against Gyutaro. But if you’ve been waiting for English dubbed episodes to go live, well – you should know they are on their way!

According to Funimation, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will bring out seven dubbed episodes on January 21. The string of episodes will cover the season’s take on the Mugen Train arc, so fans can experience the story once again in English.

After all, Demon Slayer has tackled the Mugen Train in the past. If you did not know, the anime’s first film was dedicated to the story, and Rengoku’s movie went on to break box office records. Not only is the movie now the highest-grossing in Japan of all time, but it is now the highest-grossing anime feature globally. So if you haven’t heard of the movie, well – you are one of only a few.

If you don’t care much for dubbed episodes, Funimation will continue its subbed simulcast of Demon Slayer‘s second season. You can find all of its episodes until now online, and Crunchyroll has its own stream if you’re curious. A new episode is slated to debut this weekend as usual, and this one will follow Daki’s brother as Gyutaro has promised to get revenge on those who hurt the girl.

And for those wanting to see these dubbed episodes of Demon Slayer, you will need to subscribe to Funimation’s service. You can then access a ton of other English dubs ranging from My Hero Academia to Attack on Titan and beyond!

What do you think of this big Demon Slayer drop? Do you keep up with the anime's English dub?