Demon Slayer Explains Enmu’s Deadly Plan for Tanjiro





Demon Slayer’s second season is still telling the story of the Mugen Train, the dire scenario that was used to give the story of Tanjiro and his friends their first feature-length film, and in the latest episode of the television series, we learn the dire plan that the demon Enmu has for the demon slayers aboard the locomotive. Enmu was originally a lower-tier demon that was given a serious boost thanks to the blood of the demon’s leader, Muzan Kibutsuji, and is putting it to devilish effect with his nefarious abilities atop the Mugen Train.

As we’ve seen in this arc, Tanjiro and his friends have been placed in a dream state, living the lives that they most desire. With Zenitsu traversing a field with the love of his life, Nezuko, and Inosuke fighting against a monstrous train with the rest of the Demon Slayer Corps under his command, Tanjiro’s dream is definitely the most tragic of the bunch. Reuniting with his deceased family members, whose deaths started the bloody affair of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, the Shonen protagonist is coming to realize that his heart’s desire is slowly becoming a nightmare and he needs to take drastic actions to bring it to an end.

So what is the twist that Enmu has in store for Tanjiro and his friends? Perhaps more diabolic than his power is the fact that the demon employs human children to venture into the dreams of his victims, searching for an object that will ultimately kill those who have fallen under Enmu’s spell. With Tanjiro discovering that the only way to escape the dream is by committing suicide while asleep, the question now remains of what will be done to those who are under Enmu’s sway.

The children soldiers of Enmu have been promised their own dream states, making the battle all the more complicated for Tanjiro and his friends. While this current Arc is starting off the second season of Demon Slayer, December will see the arrival of the Entertainment District Arc which will be new territory for the anime adaptation.

What do you think of Enmu's twisted strategy? What was your favorite moment from the Mugen Train Arc?