Demon Slayer Shares Hilarious Look Inside Inosuke’s Mind





Demon Slayer’s second season is taking the opportunity to dive once again into the story of the Mugen Train, the dark adventures that saw Tanjiro and his friends boarding a runaway locomotive which is being terrorized by demons. With the young members of the Demon Slayer Corps being placed under the spell of Enmu, a top tier demon who has the ability to grant his targets their greatest desires in their dreams, we get the opportunity to see one of the most hilarious moments of the franchise to date via the pig-headed brawler Inosuke’s dream.

Inosuke has been one of the wildest characters introduced in Koyoharo Gotouge’s popular Shonen series, first appearing as an opponent to Tanjiro and Nezuko and nearly killing them during their first encounter. Though Inosuke himself has calmed down quite a bit, deciding to throw in his lot with Tanjiro and company, he still has several rough edges that need to be smoothed out before he can become a fully functioning member of society. With the team seeing the Mugen Train for the first time, Insouke believed the locomotive to be a living being and has since attempted to fight the train itself, which is a fact that comes up in the boar head mask-wearing warrior’s dream.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unlike Tanjiro who dreams of being reunited with his family and Zenitsu who dreams of running through open fields with Nezuko, the love of his life, Inosuke dreams of battle in a dark cave, with Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Nezuko acting as his subordinates as he takes on a spider-like variation of the very train that they’re riding on. With each of his comrades receiving a hilarious makeover that changes their appearance to tinier, more animalistic versions of themselves, this dream sequence is a hilarious segment in a dire situation that the Demon Slayer Corps find themselves in.

While the second season of the series is re-telling the events of the Mugen Train, this December will see the television series diving into the new arc of the Entertainment District Saga, which is sure to give Inosuke plenty of moments following the devastating events of this current story.

What was your favorite aspect of Inosuke’s hilarious dream? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Demon Slayer.