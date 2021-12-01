Demon Slayer Cosplay Gives Tanjiro Hilarious New Makeover

One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has given Tanjiro Kamado’s Water Breathing techniques a hilarious new makeover! The second season of the series is now running at full steam as with the end of the Mugen Train arc with the latest episode, a brand new arc is finally set to begin. The anime will finally be taking on some new material from Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series with its adaptation of the Entertainment District arc, and this new arc will pit Tanjiro and the others against their toughest challenges in the series yet.

That’s a high bar to climb because Tanjiro has been through many perilous situations already that have tested him physically and emotionally. He’s faced off against a number of powerful demons throughout the anime thus far, and has grown in his mastery of Water Breathing techniques as he needs to grow as strong as possible to face each new thing that came next. It’s a neat visual each time, but artist Low Cost Cosplay has given Tanjiro’s Water Breathing a much more hilarious and unexpected makeover on Instagram! Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc will begin with the eighth episode of the second season airing on December 5th in Japan. Alongside its debut, Crunchyroll and Funimation will be streaming the new episodes. It’s what fans have been waiting to see since the release of the Mugen Train film last year and that anticipation had unfortunately been cooled by the first few episodes of the new season running back through the events of the Mugen Train arc. But like the first season, there’s a good chance the heat will pick up all over again.

It wasn’t until much later in the first season that Demon Slayer got picked up as much as it did by fans, and that could very well happen again as the second season begins its slow burn towards some of the more intense moments of the Entertainment District arc to come. Thankfully, these new episodes will finally begin and fans will get to see how Tanjiro pushes himself to the next level.

But what do you think? How did you like Demon Slayer’s first season? Are you excited to finally see new episodes kick off in Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about Tanjiro and everything anime in the comments!