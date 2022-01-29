Toonami Original Won’t Return For Season 2

Cartoon Network’s Toonami has spent years as one of the premiere spots for anime fans in North America to catch new and old anime series for the first time, with the programming block recently taking the opportunity to produce anime of its own. While Toonami is clearly set to continue producing new series as well as bring anime from the East to the West in the near future, it seems that one of the first originals from the platform won’t be returning for a season two.

Fena: Pirate Princess might be one of the first original anime series that Toonami has produced but it is far from the last, with the programming block already releasing Blade Runner: Black Lotus, while also planning for the arrivals of Shenmue The Animation and Junji Ito’s Uzumaki respectively. While fans might be disappointed to learn that there will be no further adventures for Fena, Demarco clarifies that the first season was meant to be a “one and done” adventure regardless according to the creator, so it might soften the blow when it comes to the finale.

Jason DeMarco confirmed via his Official Twitter Account that Fena: Pirate Princess wouldn’t be returning for a second season, bringing the sea-faring journey of the unique protagonist to a close while hinting at the low possibility that we might see it make a return far into the future:

Likely not. The network wanted to make more, but Nakazawa kindve always planned for it to be one and done. Maybe something down the road! https://t.co/qw0Zf84wPs — NUNEKIN KAMUI DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) January 29, 2022

If you have yet to catch this Toonami original, Crunchyroll provided an official description for the unique anime series which reads as such:

“Fena: Pirate Princess tells the tale of a young orphan girl, Fena Houtman, living in a fantastic alternate history version of the 18th century. Fena has been raised on an island where there is no hope of escaping the dark destiny forced upon her by her captors, to be used and discarded by the soldiers of the British Empire. But Fena is more than just another powerless orphan. When her mysterious past comes knocking, Fena will break the chains of her oppressors. Her goal: escape her captors, forge a new identity, and search for a place where she can truly belong and find out the true mystery behind the keyword: “Eden.” It’s the story of the adventure of a lifetime she and her crew of misfits and unlikely allies will have, in pursuit of her goals!”

