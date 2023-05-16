Demon Slayer Season 3 Leaves Genya on Bloodiest Cliffhanger Yet

Demon Slayer Season 3 has brought Genya Shinazugawa back to the center of the action of the anime, but the newest episode of Demon Slayer has left Genya on his bloodiest cliffhanger yet as he seems to be on the brink of death! Genya was one of the many familiar faces brought back to the anime after he initially had a run in with Tanjiro Kamado back in Demon Slayer's first season, and fans have finally seen what he can do in a fight as he's not in the thick of the action against a member of Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks.

Demon Slayer Season 3 has shown off a bit of Genya's skills in battle, but he's been taking a ton of damage through the fight against Hantengu's Emotion Demons much like Tanjiro and Nezuko have. But the latest episode of Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc, Genya's taken the most damage he's taken yet as the episode ends with Genya making a big save that leaves him bloodied and (quite literally) full of giant holes. But this might not be the end for Genya's run so far.

Will Demon Slayer Kill Off Genya?

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 6 sees Tanjiro and Genya continuing to struggle against Hantengu's Emotions, but Tanjiro soon figures out the trick to taking out the demon. Although Tanjiro was scared by Genya's demonic transformation at first, when it's made clear that Genya is no real threat, Tanjiro is all too happy to help. It's through Tanjiro's purity that Genya is ultimately taken off guard, but this ends up happening at the worst of times as Hantengu's Emotions run wild even further.

Genya's nearly on the brink of death when Tanjiro is able to rouse him back and get him active once more. When the shoe is on the other foot as Tanjiro is attacked instead, Genya surprisingly saves him. But when Tanjiro looks back to check on Genya, Genya is bloodied and near death. Now this might not be sealing his doom as Genya hinted that he's got a demonic recovery ability as long as he doesn't lose his head, and severe as this damage is, it could be something he'll recover from.

But that's a lot of ifs heading into the next episode of Demon Slayer, so how do you think it will shake out for Genya? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!