Demon Slayer Cosplay Gets Mitsuri Ready for Season 3

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is inching closer and closer to its return to screens with its highly anticipated third season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is ready for Mitsuri Kanroji to take over the anime for the Swordsmith Village Arc! The third season of the series is one of the biggest new anime releases coming our way this Spring as part of the jam packed Spring 2023 anime schedule, and there's going to be quite a lot to live up to considering that Season 2 of the anime was one of the most successful anime launched last year overall.

Demon Slayer will be coming back swinging out the gate with the third season as it takes on the Swordsmith Village arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series. This new arc will feature the Love Hashira, Mitsuri, at the center of her first major fight in the anime, and it's one of the big reasons to look forward to what could possibly be coming next. Now artist electricbum on TikTok is getting ready for more of the Love Hashira with some lovely cosplay:

What to Know for Demon Slayer Season 3

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc has yet to confirm a concrete release date for its new episodes as of this writing, but it will be premiering this April as part of the increasingly jam packed Spring 2023 anime schedule. With this next major arc comes not only Mitsuri, but the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, will be getting into a major fight as well. But as the fights get more intense, so do each of their opponents as Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks will be at the center of the action this time around.

The opening theme for the new season is titled "Kizuna no Kiseki," as performed by Man With A Mission and Milet. New additions to the cast for the new wave of episodes include the likes of Ryotaro Okiayu as Kokushibo, Mamoru Miyano as Doma, Toshio Furukawa as Hantengu, and Kosuke Toriumi as Gyokko. There's a special theatrical premiere for the new season scheduled for a limited release this coming March as well. But thankfully it won't be much longer before it's in full action.

