Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 7 Title, Synopsis Revealed

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is quickly nearing the end of Season 4 of the anime, and now the first look and details have been revealed for the penultimate episode of the season! Demon Slayer Season 4 has been adapting the Hashira Training arc with its episodes thus far, and it was a surprise given that this is the shortest arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series yet. But as fans saw throughout the season as it aired, there was plenty of original anime material to help flesh out more of the Hashira training as Tanjiro and the others get ready for the final fights against Muzan Kibutsuji and the demons.

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc will officially be ending with its next two episodes, and Episode 7 will be featuring an extended 40 minute run time (while the eighth and final episode is scheduled to run for an hour). With the previous episodes highlighting the different members of the Hashira, it's now time for fans to learn more about the strongest of them all, the mysterious Gyomei Himejima. The first details for Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 7 have been revealed, and you can get the break down below.

(Photo: Gyomei Himejima in Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 7 - ufotable)

How to Watch Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 7

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc Episode 7 is titled "Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima" and will premiering on Sunday, June 23rd in Japan before being available for streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll shortly after. As for what to expect from the episode, the official website for the anime teases it as such, "Tanjiro, who is stuck on Himejima's challenge, manages to move the rock by getting advice from Genya, whom he meets again by chance. Now that Tanjiro has gained a foothold, will he be able to overcome Himejima's training?"

You can now stream the first six episodes of Demon Slayer Season 4 with Crunchyroll (which will be ending in just two more episodes), but can also catch up on the first three seasons of Demon Slayer along with the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc movie streaming there as well while we wait for what's next. There has yet to be an announcement for the release of the new season's English dub as of the time of this publication, but with the season ending soon that news should be coming fairly soon as the Demon Slayer franchise preps for the future.