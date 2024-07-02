Demon Slayer: Tamayo’s Revenge Finally Begins in Season 4 Finale

The Hashira Training Arc quite literally ended with a bang as Demon Slayer turned some heads with the announcement of three new movies covering the “Infinity Castle Arc.” The Demon Slayer Corps have been attempting to train their members to prepare to take on Muzan but the Demon Lord has arrived far earlier than many expected. In a surprising confrontation, Tamayo, one of the biggest characters introduced in the anime’s first season, appears to get her chance at revenge while also having the chance to lay out the beef that she has with the demon king. Wherever the Infinity Castle films go, Tamayo is sure play a big role.

When Tamayo was first introduced in Demon Slayer, she was highlighted as both a doctor and a reluctant demon herself. In a surprising turn of events, the demon MD has seemingly created an elixir that will strike the demon blood from the veins of the former humans that are afflicted. While she didn’t have much of a role to play in arcs such as the Entertainment District Arc, the Swordsmith Village Arc, and for much of the Hashira Training Arc, Tamayo was able to shine in the latest season finale.

The Demon Doctor’s Revenge

Kagaya Ubuyashiki might now be deceased but the head of the Demon Slayer Corps was able to deliver a major blow to Muzan in his final moments. Unleashing a giant explosion that destroyed much of Muzan’s frame and left some particularly nasty projectiles in the Demon Lord’s body, Tamayo capitalized on the moment by injecting Muzan with her special elixir. Unfortunately, Muzan is on a level where he is able to not only survive the elixir but losing his head as well.

https://x.com/jobisky/status/1807426696259555410

While we aren’t given a flashback of Tamayo’s past, the doctor does lay out her grudge with Muzan. Tamayo was transformed into a demon in an effort to save her own life for her family but instead devoured her children and her husband in the process. While she would eventually regain her senses and work on the behalf of the Demon Slayer Corps, her time as a demon would see her tearing through quite a few innocents. As a way to redeem herself, Tamayo was more than willing to sacrifice herself but ultimately, is now dragged into the Infinity Castle.

