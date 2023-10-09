Demon Slayer Cosplay Readies for Gyomei's Season 4 Return

Demon Slayer is currently in the works on the highly anticipated Season 4 of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is helping to get ready for Gyomei Himejima's return! Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc came to an end earlier this year with the tease that the final fights between the slayers and Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks would be coming to a head in the near future. But the Hashira will need to be ready for all of the powerful threats coming their way, and that will be the focus of the next scheduled season of the TV anime now in production.

Demon Slayer's third season came to an end with the announcement that Season 4 was already in the works, and it was confirmed that the new episodes will be adapting the Hashira Training arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series. It means the Hashira we haven't seen in action yet will finally be taking the center stage, and artist @snickerdoodlechan on Instagram is helping to highlight the Stone Hashira, Gyomei Himejima, before the new season with some awesome cosplay. Check it out:

What to Know for Demon Slayer Season 4

Demon Slayer Season 4 is now in the works, but has yet to reveal a concrete release date or window as of the time of this writing. Featuring a returning staff and cast from the previous anime releases, Season 4 will be adapting the Hashira Training Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga. Which means all of the Hashira will be training for the coming fights against the final members of the Upper Ranks that are left alive as of the end of the third season.

You can catch up with everything that's happened so far in the first three seasons of the Demon Slayer TV anime and Mugen Train Arc movie now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the anime as such, "It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a 'demon slayer' so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

Where does Gyomei rank among your favorite Hashira in Demon Slayer overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!