Demon Slayer Season 4 Finally Pits Tanjiro Against Obanai

In Demon Slayer's first three seasons, anime fans have seen quite a bit from the strongest members of the Demon Slayer Corps, the Hashira. One of the Pillars hasn't received as much attention as the likes of the Water Hashira, Love Hashira, and Insect Hashira is Obanai Iguro. Luckily, the fourth season's Hashira Training Arc has taken the chance to focus on the Snake Hashira not just by pitting his skills against the Wind and Mist Hashiras, but by training the protagonist. Tanjiro is given quite the task in learning from Obanai, and the latest installment sees the anime hero trying his best to survive.

To start, the Snake Hashira created a training session for Tanjiro that meant life or death, but not for either of the two Demon Slayer Corps members. Instead, Obanai took several trainees and tied them to various stakes inside of a cramped building, demanding that Tanjiro fight him while making sure not to hit the captured swordsmen. This training exercise was meant to recreate a fight against demons in a populated area, a scenario that Tanjiro and his young allies have found themselves encountering more times than they would prefer. Luckily, Tanjiro is ultimately successful in passing the test while surviving in the face of the Snake Hashira.

Demon Slayer: Tanjiro Rides The Snake

While Tanjiro has been training hard with each member of the Hashira, Obanai has been doing some training of his own. Thanks to Muzan trying to grab Nezuko to defeat the sun, the entirety of the Demon Slayer Corps is trying to up their game to fight the dangers on the way. When the sun goes down, the Snake Hashira has been sparring with both the Mist and Wind Hashira to prepare for the final showdown with the demon lord.

Demon Slayer's next episode will see Tanjiro leaving the Snake Hashira behind and will train with the Pillar who has been touted as the strongest member of the Corps. The Rock Hashira is set to train Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu in the next season four episode and Ufotable has released an official description, "After overcoming the training of Iguro and Sanemi, Tanjiro and Zenitsu head to Himejima's training grounds, which are said to be located deep in the mountains. After a long-awaited reunion with Inosuke and Murata, who have already started training, Himejima's rigorous training begins."

Want to keep up to date on the Hashira Training Arc?