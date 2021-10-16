Demon Slayer Season Two Reveals How Rengoku Got All that Food in Mugen Train Movie

When Rengoku was first introduced in the feature-length film Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, it was hard to believe that he was actually one of the highest-ranking members of the Demon Slayer Corps, considering he seemed to be more interested in scarfing down food than battling demons. With the premiere of Demon Slayer’s second season having landed recently, the first episode showed us where Rengoku got the food that he was shoving in his face and what the Flame Hashira was doing before he hopped on board of the Mugen Train and met with Tanjiro and his friends.

In the opening episode of Demon Slayer’s second season, we had the opportunity to witness Rengoku battling against a speedster demon who was tearing apart civilians in the town that was locked in fear. Rengoku was able to make a connection with a grandmother and granddaughter who spent their time making bento boxes, putting love into each of their confectionary collections that the Hashira picked up on. Unfortunately for the bento box creators, they were dragged into Rengoku’s adventure and were nearly killed by the nefarious slasher who was tearing a swath through the town.

While the premiere episode of Demon Slayer gave us a brand new adventure that took place before the Mugen Train left the station, the next handful of episodes will retell the story of the first movie, with the Entertainment District Arc set to arrive in December. Needless to say, there are some major hurdles that are coming into the lives of Tanjiro and his friends with the continuation of the anime series.

As fans who have seen the movie know, Rengoku is able to show off his insane power level as he burns his way through a number of demons, but the final events of the Mugen Train have a major effect on the Flame Hashira and set Tanjiro and company on a journey to discover more about Flame Breathing by venturing to the family estate of the powerful swordsman.

What did you think of the premiere episode of Demon Slayer's second season? Who has been your favorite Hashira introduced over the course of the anime franchise created by Koyoharu Gotouge?