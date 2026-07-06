Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Confirms Disappointing Part 2 Update

Following the historic success of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle film, fans will finally get to watch it on streaming services. Ufotable announced a trilogy film series to adapt the manga’s most intense arc. So far, only the first installment has been released, and it ran in the theatres for almost a month. The film initially hit the Japanese theatres in July last year before making its international debut in September. Following the special re-releases, Infinity Castle eventually became the highest-earning Japanese film of all time, setting a bar too high for any future film to break. The home video is also set to be released in Japan next month, although international fans will have to wait longer than expected. However, because of the re-releases, the streaming dates kept getting pushed back until now.

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Fans have been hoping to stream the film on Crunchyroll, where the previous seasons and films are also available to stream. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle took the stage during the Anime Expo 2026 weekend, and confirmed its streaming plans for the film a year after its first debut. It was also announced that the film will be coming to Netflix on July 28th, but unfortunately it’s only going to be available on the platform for fans in regions across Asia excluding Japan, Mainland China, and India. For everyone else, it’s going to be available on Crunchyroll. However, the anime didn’t share any updates on the upcoming Part 2.

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Even a year after the film’s Japanese premiere, the animation studio has remained silent about the upcoming parts. The Infinity Castle is the longest arc in the series, which features several battles centering around the majority of characters. Before Tanjiro and the Hashira could even attempt to kill Muzan Kibutsuji, all of the slayers from the Corps were forced inside the Infinity Castle. All the demons in the country, along with the Upper Moons, plan to wipe out the entire Corps while Muzan neutralizes the effects of the poison Tamayo injected in him.

The first installment featured three major battles, but there’s more to come in the upcoming part. Now that the streaming date of the first installment is closer than ever, fans might expect a major update by the end of the year. Although Anime Expo doesn’t plan on sharing any updates on the sequel, it will share updates on the streaming release.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Will Continue The Final Battle

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

The Infinity Castle is the longest arc in the series, which focuses on the final battle against the Upper Moons. While Muzan Kibutsuji is trying to nullify the effects of the drug Tamayo injected into him, the Demon Slayers are forced inside the Infinity Castle, where all the demons in Japan have been gathered. As the slayers navigate the endless labyrinth, several of them encounter the Upper Moons, the most powerful demons after Muzan. The first part of the film already featured three major fights, but the threat of the demons is far from over.

The Upper Ranks One and Two are still alive, and even the Hashira are powerless against them. While Kokushibo has yet to enter the battlefield, Doma faced off against Kanao after killing Shinobu Kocho. The second part will wrap up his fight against Kanao, who witnessed the horrifying death of her sister Shinobu. Not only that, Nakime, the newly appointed Upper Rank Four, is the main target of the Corps since her Blood Demon Art created the Infinity Castle.

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