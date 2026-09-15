Demon Slayer Returns With New Look at the Snake Hashira Ahead of Infinity Castle Part 2

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now hard at work on the next big film in the Infinity Castle trilogy, and the anime has returned with a fun new look at the Snake Hashira while it’s in the works. Demon Slayer has been a breakout hit ever since the TV anime wrapped up its first season, but it’s gone on to be a much bigger juggernaut than any fan could have predicted. Now it’s in the midst of a brand new trilogy of films to bring the anime to an end, and fans are excited to see what’s next.

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Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle I made its debut last year and took over the world, and with it brought the Tanjiro Kamado and the Hashira directly into Muzan Kibutsuji’s titular Infinity Castle for the final fights overall. There’s an excitement over the fact that we’ll get to see all of the Hashira in full action at last, but the Snake Hashira Obanai Iguro has returned with a cute new poster ahead of this to celebrate the character’s birthday. Check it out below.

Demon Slayer Celebrates the Snake Hashira’s Birthday

Courtesy of Ufotable

With the Snake Hashira’s birthday on September 15th, it’s a big occasion for fans of Iguro because he really hasn’t been featured much in Demon Slayer’s anime run thus far. Unlike some of the other Hashira members who have fought alongside Tanjiro in each of the arcs thus far, Iguro really only started to factor into the series with the events of the Hashira Training Arc. The anime even took this further to include brand new scenes that weren’t seen in Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga, and that meant seeing some more of Iguro in action.

Thankfully that’s set to change soon as the surviving members of the Hashira are now heading into their final fights in the series. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle I picked up after the events of the TV anime and threw Tanjiro directly into the line of fire against a ton of demons. Iguro has teamed up with the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, and we’ll see them in their respective fight coming in the next film. Depending on how many chapters the next film takes on, we could see some big fights wrap within the next major movie.

When Does Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Come Out?

Courtesy of Ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle II is now in the works, but has yet to reveal a release window or date as of the time of this writing. It will be picking up from the events of the first film, so it’s all the more necessary to watch the first film and catch up with everything that’s happened in the meantime. If you wanted to do so, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle I is now streaming with Crunchyroll and will be coming to Netflix on September 28th in the United States and other regions too.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle II likely won’t move forward until sometime after Ufotable releases their current feature film project, Witch on the Holy Night, and suitably promotes it enough to move on to their next big release. This film is also coming to the United States , so hopefully it means more Demon Slayer updates are coming sooner rather than later.