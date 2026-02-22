Demon Slayer Studio Hypes Future Anime Releases With Special Trailer

The studio behind Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has a whole lot of new anime projects now in the works, and they showed the first looks at a bunch of these future anime releases with a special trailer celebrating their future. Studio Ufotable has been at the center of many anime fans’ minds in the last few years thanks to the massive success of the Demon Slayer anime in both TV and theaters, but that’s far from the only anime franchise they are working on new releases for at this time. They still have plenty more.

Studio Ufotable shared a special update with fans to show off more of the new anime projects they now have in the works for 2026 and beyond. Updating fans on the status of previously announced projects like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Part 2, Genshin Impact and more, Ufotable has dropped a big tease for a major future that is coming for anime fans. You can check out the special teaser trailer for the studio’s new projects below.

Studio Ufotable Shares First Look at Future Anime Projects

As detailed in the new promotion reel, Studio Ufotable has a few things slated for 2026. These include Demon Slayer‘s return to TV screens with a full re-run of the anime, and a return to theaters worldwide this March with an upgraded version of the first Infinity Castle film. They will also be hosting a new event for “Machi Asobi vol. 30” later this March where there will be even more updates, a special cafe only opening in Japan, and even announce something new to help celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Tales of franchise. But that’s not all that’s planned.

Coming to theaters in Japan later this year is the new movie, Witch on the Holy Night, which is tapping into an early visual novel release from the same creator behind Fate/stay night. Fans have already gotten to see what this studio has done with all of those other anime releases, so there’s a hope that this new movie is going to be able to do the same. Along with what’s coming this year, Ufotable has also teased what they have coming in later years.

Demon Slayer Studio Teases Future Anime Still in Development

This major update from Studio Ufotable also revealed a few other projects that are still slated for a release in the “future.” This includes Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Part 2 (which confirms it won’t be releasing in 2026), a new anime now in development for the massive popular Genshin Impact game (first announced to be in the works back in 2022), and confirmed that the feature film for Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu is still in development ever since it had gone silent years ago.

So while Demon Slayer fans might be most excited to see the studio come out with its highly anticipated Infinity Castle trilogy, it’s now been confirmed that the studio is working on even more projects than fans might have been aware of at this time. If they are all going to be at the high level of quality that fans have come to expect from Ufotable, fans might have to wait as long as needed for these anime to hit in the right way.

