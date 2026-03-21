Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 Finale Confirms Release Date & Time

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is gearing up for Season 2’s big finale, and it’s time to set your clocks to its premiere. The anime made its return earlier this January as part of the Winter 2026 anime schedule, and it’s now in its final week as a new wave of anime prepare to make their debut this April as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule. But while the first season was able to last for two cours, the second season is unfortunately much shorter and is going to end with its next episode.

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Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 is going to be ending with its next episode, and it’s set for a release on March 27th. It was unfortunately confirmed earlier this January that this second season was only going to be ten episodes long, and that’s a much lesser episode count than with seen in the debut season. And considering how big of an event that first season was, it certainly makes this shorter run for Season 2 even more bittersweet.

When Does Frieren Season 2 Episode 10 Come Out?

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Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 Episode 10 is going to be making its debut on Friday, March 27th in Japan, and Crunchyroll will then be exclusively streaming the new episode at 7:00 AM PT that day for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and India. The new season has been available on Netflix on other international territories outside of Asia as well, and has been doing very well across every service it’s been on.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 being much shorter than the first has been both a good and bad thing for the anime. It’s been great in that each episode has instead been focusing on smaller moments between each of the characters, and it even led to a cool arc that saw some major fights against powerful demons. But the unfortunate result of this shorter run, however, is the fact that there just isn’t enough time spent with them overall. It’s going to make fans miss the anime even more.

Will the Frieren Anime Return for Season 3?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has been a massive hit ever since the anime premiered, and the second season has been following in those same footsteps. Both seasons have received high ratings among fans (with the second season even briefly surpassing the first for a while), so it is highly likely that the anime will continue in some form. But with the manga going on numerous hiatuses, it might be a while before we see the anime return.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End isn’t telling the kind of story with a grand adventure needing to settle its story, and could technically end at any point as fans would be left to imagine how the rest of the journey. It’s the kind of story giving us a brief glimpse into this part of the characters’ lives, so the anime future is much more in question than you’d think. Any finale could really be it.

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