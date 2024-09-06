Demon Slayer's Tanjiro is Hyped For The Infinity Castle Trilogy

Demon Slayer's fourth season, The Hashira Training Arc, saw Tanjiro and his fellow young swordsmen attempting to both survive and excel while learning as much as they could from the strongest members of the Demon Slayer Corps. While the vast majority of the episodes focused on battles that didn't involve demons, the demon lord Muzan made an impressionable appearance in the season finale. Setting the stage for the final major arc of the anime adaptation, The Infinity Castle Arc, Demon Slayer announced that three full-length movies would cover this storyline. Now, voice actor Natsuki Hanae has shared his thoughts on the Infinity Castle and finally fighting Muzan.

In the fourth season finale, Muzan came face-to-face with the head of the Corps, Kagaya Ubuyashiki. While Kagaya's fate was sealed the second that the demon lord came to his home, the Demon Slayer Corps leader was more than prepared for the arrival of the big bad of the series. Sacrificing both himself and his family, he unleashed a bomb that did some major damage to Muzan and allowed for the Hashira to arrive in an effort to kill the head demon once and for all. Unfortunately for our heroes, they were all dragged into the Infinity Castle where the movies will give them the fight of their lives.

Tanjiro Is Ready For the Infinity Castle

In a recent interview, Natsuki Hanae shared the following regarding his excitement for the upcoming trilogy of films, "We are finally entering the Infinity Castle and as Tanjiro, I'm really pumped to finally be able to fight against Muzan. Everyone, please cheer for him and join forces with Tanjiro to defeat Kibutsuji Muzan together! I will do my best and put my heart into playing the role of Tanjiro in Japan. So please everyone, send your power to Japan. Thank you very much." You can check out the full interview by clicking the video below.

As of the writing of this article, Ufotable has been tight-lipped regarding when we can expect the Demon Slayer trilogy of films to hit theaters. Considering how popular the past Demon Slayer films were, the Infinity Castle trilogy is sure to make an impression both on anime films and on the worldwide box office. Demon Slayer: Mugen Train remains the number-one anime film of all time, so it should be interesting to see if these upcoming movies can overtake the previous movie.

