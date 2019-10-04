Toonami Confirms Demon Slayer Debut with New Line-Up

The story of Tenjiro and Nezuko as they slay demons in an attempt to not only avenge the loss of their family, but also cure Nezuko’s current demon status, is coming to North America through Cartoon Network’s Toonami programming block! Demon Slayer is going to join the ranks of Dr. Stone, Fire Force, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind as one of the new popular anime franchises introduced to a brand new audience in the west. But just what time will Demon Slayer be making its debut and where will it fit into the tried and true Toonami line up?

Twitter User ToonamiNews shared the news that Demon Slayer would air at 1:30 AM Eastern Standard Time, between the franchises of Food Wars! and Black Clover, hoping to make a name for itself in the same way as it has with its Japanese release:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Breaking: Toonami has just released the schedule for October 12, with #OnePunchMan season 2 premiering at 11:30 pm EDT and #DemonSlayer premiering at 1:30 am. #DragonBallSuper will encore run at 11pm at least for the interm. pic.twitter.com/8MXIGmj9EB — Toonami News @ NYCC 🐉🏀 (@ToonamiNews) October 3, 2019

The first season of Demon Slayer may have ended prior to the release of the English Dub on Toonami, but a recent announcement regarding the series’ first feature length film has fans back on board. The film itself will apparently dive into the “Demon Train” arc that was originally featured in the manga, giving fans a brand new adventure with Tanjiro and company, prior to a potential announcement of a second season.

Will you be watching Demon Slayer when it airs on Toonami beginning October 12th? What’s been your favorite Tanjiro moment to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Demon Slayer!

VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release, and they officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such, “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”