Demon Slayer Releases Cute Valentine's Day Key Art

Demon Slayer's third season is arriving on two fronts later this year, with the first episode hitting theaters on March 3rd and the full Swordsmith Village Arc beginning this April. With Tanjiro and his fellow Demon Slayers licking their wounds following the devastating events of both the Mugen Train Arc and the Entertainment District Arc, Ufotable is taking the opportunity to celebrate this Valentine's Day by gathering the women of the anime adaptation and placing them into far better circumstances than the terrifying battles of the series.

While Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu, and Nezuko were able to survive their fights against Akaza, Gyutaro, and Daki, the Hashira suffered some major hits as a result of fighting against the Upper Moons. During the Mugen Train Arc, the young monster hunters witnessed the death of the Flame Hashira Rengoku and are still reeling when he fell in his battle against Akaza. With the Entertainment District beguiled by the demonic siblings known as Daki and Gyutaro, the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui, was able to survive but was injured so badly that he is thinking about retirement. Losing an arm and an eye in his fight against the elder sibling, Tengen might not be taking up his sword during the Swordsmith Village Arc, placing more responsibility on Tanjiro and company.

A Demon Slayer Valentine's Day

Ufotable released the adorable new art that gives us a new take on the women of Demon Slayer celebrating the most romantic day of the year, as we're only a few weeks away from the first episode of the anime adaptation's third season hitting the silver screen to kick off the Swordsmith Village Arc:

Happy Valentine's Day! 🍫 💖 pic.twitter.com/dzbVKOh4Tf — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) February 14, 2023

The first episode of Demon Slayer's third season will feature a gathering of Muzan's top generals, bringing back Akaza while also introducing some future threats to the Demon Slayer Corps. With the like of Gyutaro and Daki being low on the food chain of Muzan's strongest warriors, Tanjiro and his friends are going to have quite some challenges ahead with the arrival of the third season later this year.

