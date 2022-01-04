Demon Slayer Rolls Out One of Its Oddest Collectibles Yet

Demon Slayer‘s second season has introduced fans to plenty of new characters that populate the world of Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps, but some of the strangest fighters are the tiniest. With the arrival of Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui and the mission to save his three wives from a demonic threat, the top-tier demon slayer introduced viewers to his hilarious rodent helpers that have recently been given some hilarious merch focusing on the “Ninju” who have certainly left an impression on fans of the Shonen franchise.

Tengen Uzui, the Sound Hashira who has employed the help of Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu to not only deal with the demonic threat but help save the lives of his three wives. Uzui, earlier in the arc, introduced the young members of the Demon Slayer Corps to his Ninju, a group of buff mice that will normally follow his instructions and help him out with important tasks. Also referred to as “Shino Buff Mice,” the tiny rodents might not be the ones to deliver the final blow to the wild threats that are facing Tengen and his allies in the Entertainment District, though their appearance has certainly caught the eye of many fans following along with Demon Slayer’s second season.

Meccha Japan currently has a Smartphone Stand with the buff mice ready and waiting to hold up a cellphone, hoping to leverage their popularity that spawned from the Entertainment District Arc of Demon Slayer that sees Tanjiro and his friends fighting the upper-tier demon known as Daki:

Ufotable has yet to confirm the form that the future of Demon Slayer will take, whether it be through a third season or via a new movie, though it’s entirely possible that we see both as we did via the Mugen Train Arc. Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga has already wrapped the story of Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps, leaving many fans to wonder how many more television seasons the series will receive before taking a bow, though considering the popularity of the franchise, perhaps new material will be created to stretch the story of the young monster hunters.

