‘Detective Conan: The Fist of Blue Sapphire’ Releases First Trailer

Detective Conan will soon be releasing the 23rd film in the franchise next year, and now fans can get their first look at the film coming next April.

Officially titled Detective Conan: The Fist of Blue Sapphire, the film will be the first one to take the original crew outside of Japan to solve a mysterious new murder case in Singapore.

Scheduled to open April 12, 2019 in Japan, Tomoka Nagaoka will be returning from the Crimson Love Letter film to direct, and Takahiro Okura will be writing the script. Katsuo Ono returns to compose the music for the film, and the film will feature voice cast regulars such as Minami Takayama as Conan Edogawa, Wakana Yamazaki as Ran Mouri, Rikiya Koyama as Kogoro Mouri, and Kappei Yamaguchi as Kaito Kid.

The film focuses on a new murder case taking place at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and involves a large gem known as the Blue Sapphire that sank to the bottom of the ocean in the 19th century.

This films also marks Kaito’s return to the film franchise as he’s the one who forcibly drags Conan to Singapore as he’s also trying to steal the Blue Sapphire himself. As fans can see in this first teaser, Kaito eventually finds himself tangoing with new character Makoto, an undefeated Karate expert, in an attempt to steal cede jewel.

Detective Conan (known as Case Closed in the United States) was originally created by Gosho Aoyama in 1994 for Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday. The story follows high schooler detective Jimmy Fudo who works with the police to solve cases. When investigating a crime syndicate known as the Black Organization, he was poisoned. But inside of killing him, the poison reverts him to a child. Using his new childhood alias Conan and keeping his true identity a secret, he vows to solve more cases and eventually put a stop to the crimes of the Black Organization.

The manga has sold over 200 million copies worldwide, and has been adapted into an anime series, films, OVAs, video games, and even had a crossover with another famous series, Lupin III. The anime was licensed as Case Closed in the United States due to copyright issues, and Funimation first launched the anime adaptation on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim programming block with Westernized names but ended its run due to low ratings. The series is currently available on streaming platforms Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.