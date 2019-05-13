Detective Pikachu’s Opening Weekend Box Office Gets Surprising Revision

Detective Pikachu has gone live in theaters around the world, and fans admit the live-action adaptation has done wonders for Hollywood. The Pokemon venture marks the industry’s first praised go at anime and video games. However, according to a new update, it seems the final box office numbers for the film’s opening weekend were a tad over exaggerated.

Over on Twitter, Exhibitor Relations shared the updated Detective Pikachu gross with fans.

“WB’s POKEMON: DETECTIVE PIKACHU is estimated to land significantly lower than previously announced: $54.5M, not $58M.”

Looking at this alteration, Detective Pikachu is still coming in with a respectable haul. The film still comes in second at the weekend box office as Avengers: Endgame carried on to first place with a $63 million gross. The third place contender came in at $13 million, so Detective Pikachu is safe with its listing.

When it comes to the foreign box office, Detective Pikachu has opened in a slew of markets. Places like Japan and China have already put in their opening gross for the film, and the total foreign haul totals $112 million to date. Combined, Detective Pikachu has earned just over $166 million during its opening weekend, a number pushing it above its $150 million production budget.

This lowered number may have some fans concerned, but Detective Pikachu has little to worry about. As far as anime adaptations go, the film’s opening powered over the likes of Alita: Battle Angel and only fell behind Speed Racer‘s debut years ago. When it comes to video game adaptations, not even Lara Croft could keep up as Detective Pikachu eclipsed the Tomb Raider‘s $47 million haul.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters, and you can read our spoiler-free review of the film here. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.

