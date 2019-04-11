‘Detective Pikachu’ Catches New Twitter Emojis

Detective Pikachu is ready to wow fans in a matter of weeks. In less than a month, the live-action Pokemon venture will hit up theaters, and there is a new way for fans to hype the movie online.

Over on Twitter, the social media site has crafted its own emojis, and fans will want to collect ’em all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Looks like we’ve cracked the case,” Pokemon tweeted about the emojis the other day. “Check out the new Detective Pikachu emojis, trainers!”

As you can see above, a total of four new emojis have gone live. Mewtwo, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle have their own emojis now. They join Pikachu who has had their own emoji for some time now, and fans summon these Pokemon by putting a hashtag by their name. Oh, and if you want to bring out Detective Pikachu, use the hashtag with the film’s title.

Of course, fans are excited to try out these emojis. All of the Generation 1 starters are part of the list, and they are joined by Mewtwo. The Psychic-type is part of the legendary Pokemon who debuted with the first generation, and he will be featured as the supposed villain of Detective Pikachu this summer.

So, which of these avatars is your favorite? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Nicole Perlman, and Derek Connolly, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is scheduled for a release on May 10th. The film stars Ryan Reynolds (as the voice of the titular Pikachu), Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Khary Payton, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, and Chris Geere. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

