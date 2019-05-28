Pokemon Gets One Disconcerting JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Makeover

Even hardcore anime fans would be hard pressed to think of similarities held between the series Pokemon and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. One is a series that has a young trainer battling his pocket monsters against others to be the best, while the other sees the inner powers of muscle bound protagonists released into “Stands”, ethereal beings that emanate from their souls. One creative fan has managed to merge the two series, albeit in an unorthodox way.

Twitter User Roberthehall decided to take the screaming voice of Star Platinum, the stand of Stardust Crusader’s main protagonist, Jotaro Kujo, and put it into the mouth of Pikachu, as he flings himself into action based on Ash Ketchum‘s command:

Pokémon, but Pikachu’s voice is replaced with Star Platinum’s pic.twitter.com/bbLRhrIMT4 — rob 🌺 (@roberthefall) May 27, 2019

While the two series certainly are different, they both involve battles between creatures that are close to their “trainers”. Pikachu is a small, electric rodent, whereas Star Platinum is a muscle bound blue spirit that has the ability to deliver a flurry of punches to its opponents while simultaneously being able to stop time for several seconds when necessary. Pikachu may have recently appeared in his own live action film with Detective Pikachu, but JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure also received a lesser known live action movie that was released in Japan in 2017.

While Pokemon has over 807 creatures to call on for any given storyline, JoJo has around 165 Stands so it certainly has some catching up to do. While its numbers may not be as high, the abilities of the Stands themselves are so utterly strange that they set themselves apart from nearly every other anime on the market today, to say nothing of their names being linked to popular musicians and bands, such as Red Hot Chili Peppers and Metallica to name a few.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently in theaters. The official synopsis for the film reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.