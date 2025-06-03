Devil May Cry Creator Has an Issue With JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Devil May Cry recently made big waves thanks to Adi Shankar’s anime adaptation hitting Netflix but the franchise got its start on the PlayStation 2. Created by game maker Hideki Kamiya, the Capcom series would go on to receive five main entries and appear in countless other games across the board. In a social media tirade, Kamiya shared some unkind words regarding recent JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure merchandise, believing that it wasn’t able to live up to the high standards of the anime’s creator Hirohiko Araki. Clearly, the creator of Dante and Virgil takes his Joestar figures very seriously.

In a new social media tirade, Kamiya unleashed his thoughts on a new figure of Joseph Joestar from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Battle Tendency, “Seriously, if it didn’t have ‘Joseph Joestar’ written on it, I wouldn’t even know who it’s supposed to be. It looks like a 3D figure of someone’s fan-made doujin manga drawn for fun… This came out after Super Action Statue, and this is what we get? Are they serious…? In the Reiwa era, no less… What the hell happened…? It’s just too depressing that a figure of a character I love ends up like this.” Hideki’s thoughts didn’t end here, however.

Dante’s Bizarre Adventure

The Devil May Cry creator wondered if the figure was based on the anime adaptation versus the source material as his complaints continued, “I haven’t watched the anime, so if there’s someone out there saying, “This is super faithful to the anime version, it’s like it jumped right off the screen! I’m definitely buying it!” then sorry… But honestly, seeing this just makes me lose all interest in watching the anime.”

Kamiya then recalled some of his earlier memories with the Joestar-centric property, “I remember that around the time Hirohiko Araki was working on Part 5, a JoJo artbook was released. I was super excited and bought it right away, but when I opened it, the fold-out poster had illustrations of all the past JoJos and their arch-enemies (like Kars and Wamuu), and they looked so different it was like, ‘Huh? Who are these innocent-looking kids?’ I literally collapsed to my knees. This figure feels exactly like that…”

Netflix’s Devil May Cry future

Following the successful premiere of Devil May Cry’s animated arrival on Netflix, the streaming service wasted little time in confirming that a second season was in the works. Considering how the premiere season ended, with Dante facing quite the cliffhanger due to being kidnapped by DarkCom, fans are crossing their fingers that they won’t be waiting long for the show’s return. If you want to see a preview of the second season, one arrived unexpectedly as an Evanescence music video from the series soundtrack unleashed the footage.

Want to keep tabs on both the Joestars and Dante? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.