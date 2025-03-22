Netflix’s Devil May Cry Hypes Release With Japanese Voice Cast Reveal

Dante the Devil Hunter is making his way from consoles to Netflix as next month, Devil May Cry will arrive with a new animated adaptation on the streaming service. Arriving on April 3rd, the English Dub will bring together voice talents like Johnny Yong Bosch, Scout Taylor-Compton, Tony Todd, Hoon Lee, and Kevin Conry to portray this new take on the universe of Sparda. Luckily, if fans are looking to take in a Japanese voiced-iteration of the video game adaptation, the streaming service has you covered. Much like the English Dub roster, you might recognize some of the major players that are joining Dante’s world.

Netflix’s Devil May Cry will see voice actor Toshiyuki Morikawa taking on the role of the main demon hunter, who fans might recognize thanks to his roles in Bleach, Ranma 1/2, Demon Slayer, and Naruto. Morikawa has experience in the video game realm as well, having played the role of Final Fantasy VII’s Sephiroth for years. Ironically enough, this isn’t the first time that Toshiyuki has played Dante as he originally voiced him in the 2007 anime series from Studio Madhouse, along with video game entries Devil May Cry 4 and Devil May Cry 5.

Joining Morikawa as a part of the video game adaptation, voice actor Fumiko Orikasa will take on the role of Mary. Orikasa might be best known for her roles as Rukia in Bleach and Chun-Li from the Street Fighter franchise. On top of these voice actors, Hiroaki Hirata will take on the part of Dante’s brother Vergil. If you need a refresher on Hirata’s resume, the actor has had major roles in Blue Exorcist, One Piece, and Digimon. Much like Morikawa, Fumiko played Vergil in Devil May Cry 4 and Devil May Cry 5.

Introducing the Japanese voice cast for Devil May Cry 😈



Toshiyuki Morikawa as Dante

Fumiko Orikasa as Mary

Hiroaki Hirata as Vergil



Devil May Cry is coming exclusively to Netflix on April 3!#AJ2025 #AnimeJapan2025 #NetflixAnime pic.twitter.com/oooKJmljnP — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) March 22, 2025

The Dark Devil Knight

One of the biggest announcements for the Devil May Cry adaptation’s cast was that Kevin Conroy was set to be a part of it, recording his lines before his passing in 2022. In a recent social media post, showrunner and creator Adi Shankar discussed one of Conroy’s final performances as part of the Netflix series, “Kevin Conroy’s role was recorded before he passed. No AI used. Mr. Conroy gave an amazingly nuanced performance. It was both a pleasure and an honor to work with him.”

The upcoming Devil May Cry series might be focusing on the characters from the video games but it is giving viewers an entirely original story. Here’s how the streaming service describes Dante’s upcoming adventure, “Sinister forces are at play to open the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck.”

Sinister forces are at play to open the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck."