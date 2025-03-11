Netflix’s Devil May Cry Reveals More Cast With New Trailer: Watch

Play video

The new Devil May Cry anime series from Adi Shankar is coming to Netflix next month, and more of the cast has been revealed with a cool new trailer. Devil May Cry is definitely one of the most intriguing new anime releases coming this Spring as Netflix is once again hosting a new take on a massively popular video game franchise from Adi Shankar. Much like how the creator oversaw a new spin on Castlevania for multiple seasons, now it’s time for the creator to oversee this massively popular Capcom action series through what could be a very fun anime experience.

Devil May Cry will be making its debut with Netflix this April, and to celebrate has dropped a new trailer showing off the best look at the new anime series yet. This not only showcases which villains and characters from the original video games that are making their anime debut in the new series, but also reveals more of the voice cast for the new Devil May Cry anime as well. You can check it out in the new trailer in the video above, and new poster for the Devil May Cry anime below.

When Does Devil May Cry Come Out?

Devil May Cry officially releases with Netflix worldwide beginning on April 3rd, and will be running for eight episodes for its debut season. Created by Adi Shankar (who also serves as Executive Producer and Showrunner), Devil May Cry is a special collaboration between Shankar, Capcom and Netflix (and fits within Shankar’s ever expanding “Bootleg Multiverse” of projects). With animation produced by Studio MIR (The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, The Legend of Korra), with Alex Larsen as writer, and Capcom’s Hideaki Itsuno and Studio MIR’s Seung Wook Lee as Executive Producers, Limp Bizkit’s “Rollin” will serve as the opening theme for the new series.

The voice cast will feature the previously announced Johnny Yong Bosch (who originally voiced Nero in the Devil May Cry video games) as the voice of Dante. New additions to the voice cast revealed with this trailer include the likes of Scout Taylor-Compton as Lady, Hoon Lee as White Rabbit, Kevin Conroy as VP Baines, and Chris Coppola as Enzo. But there are a few characters who notably make their debut in this trailer that have yet to be officially revealed as of the time of this publication. So fans will have to eagerly wait to see those announcements over the next month.

What Will Devil May Cry Be About?

As for what to expect from Netflix and Adi Shankar’s new take on Devil May Cry, Netflix teases the coming series as such, “In this animated adaptation of the popular Capcom game and from the vision of Adi Shankar, sinister forces are at play to open the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck.”

When the series was first announced, Shankar had the following to say about the new Devil May Cry anime, “I’m honored that Netflix and Capcom have entrusted me to shepherd the DEVIL MAY CRY franchise. Alex Larsen and I love these characters, we are part of the fandom, and vow to surpass the exceptionally high bar we set for ourselves.” It’s also been teased that the series will be running for multiple seasons much like Castlevania, but fans will need to check out the episodes as soon as they hit for the best chance at a continuation.