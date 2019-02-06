‘Devilman Crybaby’ Director Announces ‘Crayon Shin-Chan’ Spin-Off

Masaaki Yuasa is one of the most prolific directors in anime not only because of his great eye for animation and art, but the wild variety of projects he takes on. He most recently made big waves around the world with Devilman Crybaby, but his newest announced project is on the total opposite end of the spectrum.

Masaaki Yuasa and his Science SARU studio announced they will be producing a spin-off of Crayon-Shin chan with the Super Shiro anime. You can see the first visual from the new project below.

According to a report from Anime News Network, Super Shiro will “follow Shin’s supposedly very normal dog Shiro, telling a story that Shiro is actually a super hero who protects the world.” Yuasa will be serving as director for the spin-off anime with Tomohisa Shimoyama as chief director. Kimiko Ueno will be writing the scripts for the spin-off.

There’s currently no other details as to the nature of this new project or release, but Yuasa has worked on a few Crayon Shin-chan anime projects in the past so while this seems out of left field it makes a ton of sense.

For those unfamilar with Crayon Shin-Chan, the manga first debuted in Weekly Manga Action magazine in 1990. Unfortunately, the original manga has come to an end after the passing of series creator Yoshito Usui. But the anime adaptation of the series began airing in 1992 and is still running to this day. The series follows the misadventures of Shinnosuke Nohara (nicknamed “Shin”) and his family and friends. It is known for mining its humor from crude, inappropriate content and misuse of the Japanese language.

As for Devilman Crybaby, the series premiered on January 5, 2018 on Netflix, and runs for ten episodes. The series is available in 190 countries, seven different languages, and 23 subtitle languages. Devilman, first created by Go Nagai, the series follows Akira Fudo, a young over achieving student without a violent bone in his body. When Yokai, who had been banned by God into an alternate dimension, began crossing over into the human realm, Akira fuses with the Devil Amon, and becomes Devilman. After fusing with Amon, Akira realizes that controlling the power isn’t as easy as he hoped. Not only must Akira fight the demons, but he’s got to fight to keep control of his own body.

