Devilman Crybaby Director’s Crayon Shin-Chan Spin-off Reveals Trailer, Release Date

You’d be hard pressed to find two anime that are more different from one another than Devilman Crybaby and Crayon Shin-Chan. The former follows a demonic teenager fighting against devilish horders in a nihilistic tale while the latter is simply the story of a crude, fun loving toddler who finds himself in hot water more times than he can count. The two series are uniting however with the director of Devilman Crybaby developing a spin-off series from the popular Crayon Shin-Chan, following Shin’s dog Shiro as he becomes a superhero himself!

Anime News Network broke down the latest release, showing off the recent trailer depicting Shiro as an unlikely super hero fighting numerous evil animals as they attempt to gather all powerful bones! The series itself will release on October 14th, promising canine super heroics the likes of which we’ve never seen!

Shin-Chan has been an amazingly popular anime series in Japan, though has never really caught on here in the west. There can be a number of factors for this, one of whcih being that Shonen series are usually the ones to catch Western audiences’ eyes, and certainly, the US has their bases covered on animated family comedies with the likes of the Simpsons and Family Guy. Still, we’ll have to see if there will ever be a time where series like Shin-Chan will catch on for western viewers.

For those unfamilar with Crayon Shin-Chan, the manga first debuted in Weekly Manga Action magazine in 1990. Unfortunately, the original manga has come to an end after the passing of series creator Yoshito Usui. But the anime adaptation of the series began airing in 1992 and is still running to this day. The series follows the misadventures of Shinnosuke Nohara (nicknamed “Shin”) and his family and friends. It is known for mining its humor from crude, inappropriate content and misuse of the Japanese language.

For those unfamiliar with Devilman, first created by Go Nagai, the series follows Akira Fudo, a young over achieving student without a violent bone in his body. When Yokai, who had been banned by God into an alternate dimension, began crossing over into the human realm, Akira fuses with the Devil Amon, and becomes Devilman. After fusing with Amon, Akira realizes that controlling the power isn’t as easy as he hoped.

Nagai’s original manga started its run in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 1972, and an anime series was produced by Toei Animation and ran for 39 episodes. Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the manga for its English release, and the series has spwaned numerous anime specials, and live-action films.