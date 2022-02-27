New Digimon Adventure 02 Movie Reveals First Look at Davis Design

Digimon Adventure 02 will soon be making its big comeback with a brand new feature film, and has revealed the first look at Daisuke Motomiya (better known by as Davis, for many of the English language fans)’s new design for the occasion! Digimon recently celebrated its 20th Anniversary with not only a brand new TV reboot series, but a new feature film that aged up the original eight DigiDestined and brought their story to an end. But while this was the end of the first story, Toei Animation soon announced plans to bring back the second season crew for a new movie too.

Toei Animation announced last year that Digimon Adventure 02 would be returning for a brand new feature film, and like Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna before it, it was teased that this new film would focus on the older versions of the Chosen Children from the second season. Sharing a new update on the film during the DigimonCon online event, Davis’ updated design for the new movie was shared for the first time! Check it out below as spotted by @Wikimon_news on Twitter:

Concept art of Motomiya Daisuke from the new 02 movie, which will be set in 2012, 2 years after Last Evolution Kizuna. pic.twitter.com/2HrQaME0lc — Wikimon (@Wikimon_net) February 27, 2022

Unfortunately there are still very few details as to what to expect from the new Digimon Adventure 02 movie, but it was confirmed that the feature film will be taking place in 2012...two years after the events of Last Evolution Kizuna. With this greater focus on the second season’s DigiDestined, this could ultimately be a grand finale for this set as well. Director Tomohisa Taguchi and writer Akatsuki Yamatoya are returning from Last Evolution Kizuna for this new film (which has yet to even reveal an official title at the time of this writing).

It was previously teased that Davis would be interacting with a mysterious new addition that claims they were the first person to ever partner together with a Digimon, and that’s something the main series’ lore had yet to fully breach throughout any of its iterations thus far. It was also revealed that development of the movie has been progressing steadily, but it’s not at a stage yet where much can be shown.

But what do you think? How do you feel about Daisuke/Davis' new design for the Digimon Adventure 02 movie? What are you hoping to see in their big return to screens?