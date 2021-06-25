Digimon Adventure Taps K-Pop Group for Next Ending

✖

Digimon Adventure has tapped the K-pop group ATEEZ for the next and presumably final ending theme for the series! The rebooted take on the original anime series released by Bandai over 20 years ago has taken the first steps into its final arc as Tai and the other DigiDestined have begun to figure the mystery of their various Crests in order to combat the coming "Great Catastrophe." With the reboot series now heading into its final arc, it's going to get a makeover for its place in the upcoming Summer 2021 anime season. That means a new ending theme sequence!

This one's going to be special, however, as Digimon Adventure has announced the fifth ending theme for the series will be "Dreamers" as performed by the K-pop group ATEEZ. It's a pretty big occasion for fans of the group as well as it's also going to serve as ATEEZ's very first Japanese single releasing on July 28th in Japan. Check out the official announcement from Digimon Adventure's official Twitter account below:

While ATEEZ's "Dreamers" single will be available beginning on July 28th (in Japan), there has yet to be a confirmation of when this new theme will kick in with the series. Slated to start sometime this July, this new ending theme will likely serve as the final one considering we're currently 53 episodes into its 66 episode order as of this writing. So fans of the group are in for quite a slate of episodes with this new ending theme!

Digimon Adventure is now in the midst of officially revealing each of the remaining Mega Evolutions for the DigiDestined partners that never made an appearance in the original series as the final battle of the anime overall is beginning to take shape. But what do you think? What are you hoping to see before the reboot anime comes to an end later this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!