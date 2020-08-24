New Digimon Adventure Promo Teases Next Ultimate Evolution Debut

✖

Digimon Adventure's 20th Anniversary anime series has seen a much different take on the original DigiDestined crew than expected as we are beginning to see each of their Ultimate level evolutions a few episodes into its run. Beginning with MetalGreymon a couple of episodes ago, a new promo for the next episode of the series teases the next Ultimate evolution in line for the new series. As it turns out, Biyomon will be the next one to hit the Ultimate level as Sora will be involved in a daring rescue to save Joe and Gomamon.

Episode 13 of the series is titled "Garudamon of Crimson Wings," and as the title reveals, Biyomon's Ultimate level evolution will be making its official debut in the new anime with the next episode of the series. When Sora, Matt, and Joe happen upon a flying fortress featuring some Digimon not seen in the original series, they end up in a huge battle which tests Sora and Biyomon. And as the preview teases, Sora's love for Biyomon will be ushering a new stage of evolution resulting in the titular Garudamon. You can find the new promo below thanks to @Wikimon_news on Twitter!

Digimon Adventure: ep. 13 "Garudamon of Crimson Wings" Long synopsis:

Yamato, Sora, and Joe's group arrive at a place covered in a thick jungle. They come across a group of Funbeemon being attacked by the Bee-type Digimon, Waspmon there. The Waspmon capture the... pic.twitter.com/6nlPELEyoS — Wikimon (@Wikimon_news) August 23, 2020

The promo also comes with a synopsis that reads as such, "[Matt], Sora, and Joe's group arrive at a place covered in a thick jungle. They come across a group of Funbeemon being attacked by the Bee-type Digimon, Waspmon there. The Waspmon capture the Funbeemon one after the other, and a Digimon resembling an enormous beehive-shaped fortress, Cannonbeemon, awaits them. Learning that the captured Funbeemon are going to be turned into subordinates for the dark Digimon, Sora decides to rescue them. Sora and the others infiltrate Cannonbeemon, and succeed in freeing Joe and Gomamon, but...!?"

Ready to see another Ultimate Evolution making its debut in the new Digimon Adventure series? How have you felt about the Ultimates shown off so far? Which Ultimate level Digimon are you hoping to see next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

