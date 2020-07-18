New Digimon Adventure Promo Teases Joe's Debut

✖

Digimon Adventure's big reboot has been slowly introducing us to the new takes on the original Digidestined group, and the newest promo for the next episode of the reboot teases Joe Kido's debut. This new series has been changing things dramatically from the older version of the series, and one of these is the fact that the kids were not all brought into the series at one time. Spread out over a series of episodes, the new anime has given us (and new audiences) a good idea of each DigiDestined before they are brought into the group officially.

Episode 7 of the series will feature Joe Kido, and his new take is just like the older one where he's a bit reluctant to get into the action of this new Digital World before he's actually thrown into his new destiny. Episode 7 of Digimon Adventure is titled "That Boy is Joe Kido" and the synopsis and promo spotted by @Wikimon_news begins to break it down as such:

"Taichi and co. finally arrive at the coast, with their sights set on a continent. 6th grader Kido Joe, who is from the same elementary school as Taichi, and Gomamon are there. However, Joe, a student preparing for his exams with the aim of getting into a prestigious middle school, was confused that he had come to the Digital World, and can't come to terms with his mission."

Although Joe doesn't quite gel with his new duty as a DigiDestined at first, the rest of the synopsis and promo tease he'll jump into action soon enough, "Joe doesn't recognize Gomamon as his Partner, and refuses to go with them. Taichi and co. try to cross to the continent without being able to persuade him, but Gesomon, a ferocious Digimon that lives in the ocean, appears, and stands in their way. Gomamon fights with them. Witnessing their strenuous efforts, Joe..."

