Digimon: Last Evolution Kizuna Releases Final Trailer

Digimon is not a series that’s known for making fans cry. Sure, the anime has had some truly heartwrenching moments, but the DigiDestined look to the brighter side of life. Even if they fall out with one another, fans know it will not take long for everyone to reunite. But in a matter of days, fans will be able to check out Digimon: Last Evolution Kizuna in theaters, and its final trailer may make the film the saddest yet to join the franchise.

Over on Youtube, Toei Animation released its final trailer for its latest movie. Digimon: Last Evolution Kizuna has already become a hit in Japan, and this movie promises to do the same with fans in the United States. After all, the film will meet fans at a different time in the life, and the original DigiDestined will be different too.

As you can see, the trailer shows off Taichi and Agumon as usual, but they are further along in life than you’d think. The boy is now living life as a young adult in Japan, and Taichi is left grappling with the idea of leaving Agumon behind as he grows older. After all, Taichi isn’t sure how much time he has left with his partner, but the pair are determined to make the most of it.

This bittersweet trailer shows the hardships of becoming an adult, and the DigiDestined have to navigate that space while keeping the world safe. When the Digital World begins to intrude on their everyday life, the time comes for Taichi to make some hard decisions alongside his best friends.

If you want to check out this film, Fathom Events and Toei Animation are bringing Digimon: Last Evolution Kizuna to theaters next month on March 25.

Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna is described as such, “Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna takes place five years after the events of Digimon Adventure tri, the six-part film series released in 2015. Now on the cusp of adulthood, Tai and his DigiDestined friends discover that with age their bonds with each of their Digimon will ultimately break. How does it end for Tai, Agumon and the others?”