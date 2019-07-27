New Digimon Adventure Film Reveals Updated Season 2 DigiDestined Designs

Digimon will be celebrating its monumental 20th Anniversary next year, and the franchise will be bringing the stories of the original Digimon Adventure crew to an end with the feature film, Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna. Taking place some time after the events of Digimon Adventure tri, this film will be a major occasion for not only bidding goodbye to the original DigiDestined but for joining all of them in their 20s too. But it was recently revealed that the original eight won’t be the only ones making a big return.

Although they were unceremoniously brushed to the side during the events of the Digimon Adventure tri films, the official website for Last Evolution Kizuna (via Moetron News) revealed that the four additional DigiDestined introduced during Digimon Adventure 02 will be getting adult designs as well.

More character designs from the “Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna” anime film. It’ll premiere February 21st, 2020 https://t.co/1kv0x2LZyW pic.twitter.com/yQgW5UlYvX — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd8I8) July 27, 2019

The four new DigiDestined introduced during the second season of the original anime series were a major hit with fans, but they were pushed out of the updated adventures in Digimon Adventure tri. After being defeated in the beginning of the film series, the eight original Digimon Adventure crew had to save the four Season 2 newbies from their doom. Luckily, their back and healthier than ever.

Although they are not as drastically aged as the original eight, the updated character designs reveal new looks for Davis, Ken, Yolei and Cody, along with their partner Digimon in tow. There are currently no concrete details as to what kind of role they will be playing in the new film, it has been confirmed that the voice cast includes Fukujuurou Katayama as Davis, Arthur Lounsbery as Ken, Ayaka Asai as Yolei, and Yoshitaka Yamaya as Cody.

Currently scheduled for a release February 21, 2020 in Japan, Tomohisa Taguchi will be directing Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna for Toei Animation. Akatsuki Yamatoya returns from the original series to write the screenplay, Seiji Tachikawa will serve as chief animation director, Hiromi Seki returns from the original series to serve as supervisor, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru returns as character designer, and Kenji Watanabe returns as the Digimon designer.

The voice cast from the Digimon Adventure tri films will return to voice the Digi-Destined as well and includes the likes of Natsuki Hanae as Taichi Yagami, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Yamato Ishida, Suzuko Mimori as Sora Takenouchi, Mutsumi Tamura as Kōshiro Izumi, Hitomi Yoshida as Mimi Tachikawa, Junya Ikeda as Jo Kido, Junya Enoki as Takeru Takaishi, M.A.O as Hikari Yagami, Chika Sakamoto as Agumon, Mayumi Yamaguchi as Gabumon, Atori Shigematsu as Piyomon, Takahiro Sakurai as Tentomon, Kinoko Yamada as Palmon, Junko Takeuchi as Gomamon, Miwa Matsumoto as Patamon, and Yuka Tokumitsu as Tailmon.