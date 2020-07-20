Digimon Adventure Introduces Joe to the Reboot

✖

Digimon Adventure's 20th Anniversary anime series has been taking a different approach to introducing the DigiDestined this time around, and the newest episode has finally brought a new version of Joe Kido to the reboot. Unlike the original series that brought the initial seven DigiDestined to the Digital World at the same time in the first episode, the reboot has been taking its time to develop and properly introduce each child before moving onto the next member of the group. Following extended introductions to Tai, Matt, Izzy, Sora, and Mimi, now Joe has finally arrived!

Episode 7 of Digimon Adventure sees Tai, Sora, and Mimi make their way to an ocean shore. Due to deadly attacks from a Gesomon, they cannot cross the sea to make their way towards the continent where they hope to find out more information about the Holy Digimon and their destiny in this new Digital World. But when they meet Joe, he's a bit reluctant to help.

Like the other DigiDestined, Joe is much younger this time around. But like the older version, this one's main concern is studying for his upcoming entrance exams. He's obsessed with defeating his academic rivals, and initially has no desire to go with Tai and the others to figure out what they need to do as the DigiDestined. But when Gomamon throws himself into the fight against Gesomon, Joe reveals that he cares more than he's letting on.

Seeing Gomamon hurt, he realizes that he has this partner to support him even though he's reluctant to move forward and put himself in danger. This activates his Digivice and shows a very familiar crest that has yet to be explored in the new series, but fans of the original will immediately understand why it began to glow during this heartfelt conversation in which Joe vows to protect Gomamon.

Thus, Gomamon is able to evolved into Ikkakumon and together with Greymon and Togemon, the three of them manage to take down Gesomon. Thanks to Ikkakumon's help, now Tai, Sora, Mimi, and Joe are heading towards the continent together. Now Joe has officially joined the DigiDestined gang and it's one step closer to the full line up of classic characters for the reboot!

