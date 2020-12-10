Digimon Debuts Some Spoiler-Friendly Episode Titles

✖

Digimon Adventure has so far done a fantastic job of re-telling the original story of the Digi-Destined attempting to save both the digital world and their own, and fans of the anime now have a sneak peek at some of the upcoming episodes thanks to a drop that shows off the titles of the next installments of the popular reboot. With the latest installment of the series presenting the young protagonists with a new threat in the form of Dark Knightmon, it seems like the Digi-Destined are definitely going to have their work cut out for them when it comes to saving numerous worlds!

Unlike it's "cousin" Pokemon, Digimon as an anime hasn't just stuck with one main protagonist like Pocket Monsters has with Ash Ketchum. Though the Pokemon games will often throw in new characters for players to use to start their individual journeys as trainers, the world of Digital Monsters has explored a number of different human characters across a series of anime that have taken unique opportunities to explore different parts of the digital world. Though the Digi-Destined that were re-introduced into this new rebooted series may look nearly identical to how they did in the first anime, their stories have changed fundamentally as a result of their return.

Twitter Outlet Wikimon News shared the new episode titles for the upcoming episodes of Digimon Adventure, as well as a brief summary for each that shows us where the Digi-Destined and their digital monster partners are headed in this rebooted anime:

Titles for episodes 29-31 of Digimon Adventure: have been revealed: 29: "Escape the Burning Jungle" (脱出 燃える密林)

30: "The Ultimate, War Greymon" (究極体ウォーグレイモン)

31: "The New Darkness, Millenniumon" (新たな闇ミレニアモン) pic.twitter.com/mz2qnGaMvt — Wikimon (@Wikimon_news) December 9, 2020

Earlier this year, we had a chance to visit the "original" versions of the Digi-Destined in the feature-length film of Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna, so it will definitely be interesting to see if the original world of Digimon Adventure and the rebooted series are able to one day meet in a digital monster crossover!

