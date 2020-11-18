Digimon Adventure Promo Teases the Next Big Arc

✖

Digimon Adventure's newest episode has officially wrapped the series' first major arc, and now the promo for the next episode is gearing fans up for the next adventure for this new take on the DigiDestined. The first major arc of the series has progressed in some majorly unexpected ways than fans of the original series had been used to, and now it's heading into uncharted territory as the DigiDestined leave the Dark Continent in search of their next adventure. With Devimon finally defeated, it's time to take the battle to the rest of the dark threats to face,

Episode 25 of Digimon Adventure is titled "Dive to the Next Ocean," and the synopsis for the episode (as detailed by @Wikimon_news on Twitter) begins as such, "Cloud Continent turned out to be a floating continent! Taichi and co. are on the back of El Doradimon, who starts falling off the edge of the continent to the sky below."

Digimon Adventure: ep. 25 "Dive to the Next Ocean" Cloud Continent turned out to be a floating continent! Taichi and co. are on the back of El Doradimon, who starts falling off the edge of the continent to the sky below. Unable to do anything, El Doradimon, Taichi, and the... pic.twitter.com/6QxJKF9glF — Wikimon (@Wikimon_news) November 15, 2020

The description for the episode continues as such, "Unable to do anything, El Doradimon, Taichi, and the others fall towards the vast ocean that spreads before their eyes. Meanwhile, in the Real World, Koshiro tries to stop the large ships from going out of control, which is happening across the globe."

It seems the battle is getting more intense in both the real and digital worlds as the description continues as, "Back in the Digital World, a horde of Mamemon and Big Mamemon launch a surprise attack on a falling El Doradimon, Taichi, and his friends. Although Leomon and his group, who suddenly come flying in, rescue Taichi and co., who are being cornered, the surface of the ocean was getting closer every moment. In the end, what will be their fate..."

Are you ready for Digimon Adventure's next big arc? What do you think of the new series so far? How do you feel about the way it's evolving so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!