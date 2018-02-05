‘Digimon Adventure tri.: Loss’ Announces DVD, Blu-ray Release

If your Digimon collection is feeling a bit barren these days, no worries! Shout Factory will help expand your goods as the Blu-ray and DVD release of Digimon Adventure tri.: Loss has been announced.

So, it is time you DigiDestined saved up some cash.

According to Shout Factory, the licenser will released the film on home video starting April 24. The fourth Digimon movie will come on DVD in a basic package, but there is also a Blu-ray bundle. The first item will run you about $15 before shipping while the other retails for just under $25.

You can read up on the film’s official synopsis below:

“The Time Draws Near…

Following the reboot, the DigiDestined must try to reconnect with their Digimon; a feat proving a bit difficult for Sora and Biyomon. And, when an attack by Machinedramon spreads the entire group out across the Digital World, the DigiDestined and Digimon may have to redevelop their friendships without the help of their teammates.

The adventure now evolves once again…”

For those unfamiliar with Digimon, the series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.

Digimon Adventure Tri. is Toei Animation’s film series celebrating the franchise’s 15th Anniversary. The film series serves as a sequel to both Digimon Adventure and Digimon Adventure 02, with the first film releasing in Japan in 2015 and the final film releasing in May 2018. Taking place three years after Digimon Adventure 02, the DigiDestined are reunited with their partner Digimon in order to figure out why a mysterious virus has infected both the human and digital worlds.

