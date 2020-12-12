Digimon Adventure Episode Titles Tease WarGreymon's Reboot Debut

✖

A new batch of episode titles teases WarGreymon's debut in the new Digimon Adventure series. As fans have come to find from the 20th Anniversary series, the titles of each episode are fairly descriptive of what to expect in each one. This was especially true for the string of episodes where the DigiDestined each unlocked their partners' respective Ultimate forms, and it seems like we'll soon be seeing the start of the next phase of each of their evolutions as Tai and Agumon will be heading into their Mega level evolution before too long.

With Episode 28 of the series coming soon, a new batch of episode titles for the next few releases have been spotted by @Wikimon_news on Twitter. According to their report, Episode 30 of the series teases the debut of WarGreymon in the new series as it's blatantly titled, "The Ultimate, WarGreymon." They also spotted the first description for the episode, but be wary in case you wanted to keep the how of WarGreymon's debut a complete surprise.

The description for the episode not only teases that Tai and Agumon will be up against a powerful (yet familiar) enemy all on their own, but also sets the stage for the big debut. "Taichi and co. escape from the burning jungle, accompanied by the Woodmon who were living there peacefully. However, the remaining enemies chase after them," the description for the episode begins.

"In order to let everyone escape safely, Taichi and Metal Greymon decide to be bait. They draw the enemies to them, but Parrotmon, a new enemy, appears. Although they manage to fight an even battle, Parrotmon is struck by black lightning from the sky, and evolves into Crossmon, an Ultimate..." So it seems like Agumon will be unlocking its Mega form that it initially tapped into during the fight against Devimon in this coming fight.

The start of the series teased that each of the DigiDestined will be getting their Mega evolutions (which didn't happen in the original series), but it remains to be seen whether or not this will truly be the case. There's also the question of whether or not this debut will kick off a string of Mega debuts just like the ultimates did.

But what do you think? Are you excited to see WarGreymon make its debut in Digimon Adventure? How are you liking the new series so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!