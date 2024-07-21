Digimon Cosplay Shows Off Angewomon and LadyDevimon

Digimon is currently in the midst of celebrating the 25th anniversary for the franchise, and an awesome cosplay is showing both love to Angewomon and LadyDevimon! Digimon has seen numerous sequels and iterations ever since the video game turned anime franchise first began, and through the years fans have seen all kinds of takes on their favorites. But even with as many shows and video game releases have been seen over the years, there are a few Digimon that feel like icons because of how fans reacted to see them in action over the course of the original anime’s first two seasons.

This is especially true for Angewomon. While the Ultimate level Digivolution wasn’t introduced until much later in the first season of Digimon Adventure as Gatomon’s next evolution, Angewomon quickly made a name for herself among fans due to strength of design alone. That’s even truer for LadyDevimon, while was not only a feminine version of Devimon, but was a perfect counter to Angewomon. Now both of these icons have come to life through some equally as iconic cosplay from artists @pixelthequeen and @kmdville on X. Check it out:

How to Watch Digimon

Digimon has a number of different anime series under its belt as of the time of this publication, but it’s best to start with the very first Digimon Adventure season. You can currently find the anime (along with the many sequels) now streaming with Hulu, and they tease the anime as such, “While at summer camp, seven kids (Tai, Matt, Sora, Izzy, Mimi, Joe, and T.K) come across seven Digivices and are transported to a strange digital world. In this new world they make friends with creatures that call themselves Digimon (short for Digital Monsters) who were born to defend their world from various evil forces. The children learn they have the ability to help their new Digimon friends digivolve into different Digital Monsters and fight as a team to defend enemies and ultimately find their way home.”

There are a few Digimon movie specials as well with the latest, Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning, actually featuring a returning cast from Digimon Adventure 02 for a brand new story set after the events of the original anime series. This new film is now available for purchase on Blu-ray and DVD, and Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna (which brings back the cast from the first season) is also available on shelves as well.