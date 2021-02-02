Digimon Adventure Promo Promises Angelic Reboot Debut

Digimon Adventure's newest promo promises an angelic debut in the reboot series' next episode! Digimon Adventure's new series has been venturing into completely original territory as Tai and the other DigiDestined make their way through the Eternal Continent, and after lots of teases, the latest string of episodes have officially confirmed the eight DigiDestined line up. It turned out that Tai's younger sister Hikari was in fact the eighth chosen child, but unlike how she was seen in the original series, Hikari's partner Tailmon (Gatomon for English language fans) is one of the two Holy Digimon.

Following several major teases of Tailmon's Ultimate evolution, the super popular Angewomon, the new series is gearing up for its debut with the next episode of the series. Episode 35 of the series is titled "The Glowing Angewomon" and the preview for the episode confirms fans will finally get to see this favorite in action again soon! You can check it out in the video above as shared by Toei Animation's official YouTube account.

The synopsis for the episode (as translated by @Wikimon_news on Twitter) begins by continuing the DigiDestined's journey deep into the sea to get to FAGA, "Taichi and co. follow the route given to them by MarinAngemon, and head to the bottom of the ocean for FAGA. Chikurimon, who cling onto their opponents like a mine and explode, and a ferocious Ebidramon attack them in an undersea cave."

But the threats don't stop there as the synopsis continues with, "Once they manage to leave the cave, an 'abandoned fortress' that resembles partially destroyed ancient ruins towers over them. There is an attack by someone, aimed at Taichi and co., from within the black mist hanging over them. And a voice calls out to Tailmon saying 'Fall into the darkness!'

As for what the main threat of the episode will be, it seems it will be a worthy opponent for the debut of Angewomon in the new series and all of the accompanying holy power that comes along with it, "Awaiting them at the deepest part of the fortress is a terrifying enemy - MarinDevimon. Meanwhile, in the Real World, the International Space Station begins its descent to Tokyo."

What do you think? Are you ready to see the new Angewomon in Digimon Adventure's reboot series? How are you liking the new take on the classic franchise so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!