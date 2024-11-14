Digimon Producer Teases the Next Generation of the Anime

Digimon might be in the midst of celebrating its 25th anniversary, but the anime is clearly far from over as the producer behind it all is teasing the next generation of the anime. Originally starting out as a line of virtual pet toys released by Bandai, Digimon has since grown into a massive franchise with anime, feature films, video games, tons of merchandise and much more. It’s only been getting bigger with each new anime release, and those behind it all have no intention of slowing it down any time soon as it seems like there are already ideas in the works for what could be coming next.

Earlier this Fall, those behind the Digimon anime noted that the production team had grown at least five times in size, and it had fans wondering if this meant a new Digimon anime series was in the works. While it’s far from a confirmation, Hiromi Seki, producer behind the Digimon anime franchise for many years, spoke in an interview with Crunchyroll teasing that they’ve passed on the anime baton to a new generation of producers and creators for what’s coming in the franchise next.

What’s Next for Digimon?

Seki has been a part of the Digimon franchise since the release of the very first Digimon Adventure anime back in 1999, and opened up about its long history in the interview. But when asked about what could be coming next, Seki revealed that there’s a new team in place planning what’s next for Digimon’s future, “We have a new generation of producers coming in and we’ve passed the baton to them. So she will be leading a newly formed Digimon Adventure team and they’ll be coming up with new ideas.” And Seki is excited to see what new form the next generation of the anime will take.

“First of all, thank you so much for loving Digimon,” Seki continued before further teasing what could be coming next. “But I think Digimon will continue to evolve from here. The new team lead by a new producer will think about what the next generation of Digimon should be, so I hope that you continue to root for and support Digimon.” So while Seki is stepping back from full involvement in the franchise, it’s clearly in good hands as the Digimon team prepares for whatever this new generation of potential anime shows or movies will be in the future.

What Will Digimon’s Future Look Like?

While the last original Digimon TV anime series, Digimon Ghost Game, wrapped up its run back in 2023, the Digimon franchise has since been keeping up its hot streak with new feature films. These films have advanced the Digimon Adventure and Digimon Adventure 02 timelines into the future with the final adventures for each respective set of DigiDestined in Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna and Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning. It’s nearly time to move forward with a brand new series or feature film following these massive projects too.

But before that, Digimon Adventure is being revisited potential one final time with the upcoming project, Digimon Adventure -Beyond–. This new anime music video will be releasing some time in March 2025. Directed Hiroyuki Kakudo, this special will feature even older designs of the original DigiDestined as they have fully become adults. With this possibly being the final send off for the original series, it’s time for the Digimon franchise to move on with something new once more. Unless it’s another reboot like Digimon Adventure: was, this is likely going to be a brand new story for the franchise coming soon next.

