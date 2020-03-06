Digimon Anime Reboot Reveals Premiere Date

2020 is ushering in a new tale of the Digi-Destined with a reboot series for Digimon Adventure, and Toei Animation has revealed when the brand new anime will be debuting! Ironically enough, what might be the final story in the original time line may be told with the feature length film of Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna as we witness a story of the Digi-Destined as adults with their long time digital monster partners. As the popular franchise continues across the medium of anime and video games, it’s clear that Digimon has a long journey yet travelled.

From the latest trailer for the upcoming reboot, we can see that the new series is definitely making some serious changes to the original story. The first Digimon anime series followed these young kids as they traveled through a digital world that had landscapes similar to our own, with the children travelling through deserts, jungles, and other common terrains. In the new series, you can see backgrounds that are reminiscent to the ones seen in the video game series Digimon: Cyber Sleuth, taking on a much more “virtual” feel.

Toei Animation shared the release date of April 5th 2020 as well as a short clip showing off footage from the upcoming reboot that shows while the environments may have changed, the character designs look extremely similar to their original aesthetics:

The original Digimon series really put the Digi-Destined through the ringer, squaring them off against a dark version of themselves, dark Digimon hellbent on ruling both the digital and real worlds, as well as struggling with their own character developments as they grow from children to adults. While we have been given a general synopsis of the story, it will be interesting to see how this new look into the world of these characters will differ from the original series.

With a number of seasons and movies under its belt, the new story of Digimon Adventure will have some big shoes to fill with what has come before!

Are you excited for the arrival of the Digimon Adventure reboot? What changes would you like to see made to the original story?