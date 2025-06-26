Digimon Shares New Preview For Next Big Anime

It was only a matter of time before we once again saw Digimon make their way back to the anime medium. With the previous entry, Digimon: Ghost Game, coming to an end over two years ago, it’s time for Digimon: Beat Break to run with the torch. In recent years, the digital monsters have been expanding their presence in anime, video games, and beyond, leaving digital monster fans to wonder where the series will go next. While many questions still surround Beat Break, Toei Animation has a fresh look at the new protagonist and his digital monster, along with when the first episode will arrive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Digimon: Beat Break has introduced its protagonist as 15-year-old high-schooler Tomorrow Tenma. Rather than having a sidekick like Agumon or Gabumon, Tomorrow is aiming to adventure with Gekkomon, a lizard-like digital monster who will have some big digital shoes to fill. A release date for the new series has yet to be revealed but Toei has confirmed when fans in Japan will get the opportunity to check out episode one. This year’s Digimon Expo 2025 will air the premiere installment during its event later this year, with the convention planning to take place at the Tokyo Dome City Prism Hall on September 20th and 21st. Anyone else will have to wait until this October to check out the series in full. You can check out the trailer and new poster for Beat Break below.

Play video

Digimon Are The Champions

On top of creating new anime series focusing on the digital monsters, there is another video game entry coming later this year. Digimon Story: Time Stranger is set to hit consoles and PCs on October 3rd, just in time to complement Beat Break. Based on the footage seen of the game entry so far, many digital monster enthusiasts have wondered if the video game might have a bit more connection to the anime stories that fans might have expected. Whether it ties into Digimon Adventure or not, the digital entry is planning to have around 450 Digimon to make up its library, giving fans plenty to sink their teeth into this fall.

On top of Time Stranger, Digimon is planning to unleash a brand new mobile game dubbed Digimon Alysion. Based on the franchise’s card game, more information is set to be released about the entry at this year’s Anime Expo, taking place from July 3rd to the 6th this summer. With the convention set to explore quite a few anime franchises, it will be interesting to see if Digimon is able to reveal some major earth-shattering news to stay in lock-step with some of the other series that will be in attendance.

Want to see what the digital monsters and their upcoming anime adaptation, Beat Break, will have in store for the digital world? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on all things Digimon and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime or hit us up in the comments.