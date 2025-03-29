It’s Now Easier Than Ever to Watch Digimon’s Best Episodes

Digimon is now in the midst of celebrating the 25th anniversary of the franchise, and now it’s easier than ever to go back and watch some of the anime’s best seasons and episodes. Digimon Adventure first premiered back in 1999, and all these years later the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. But when the celebration first kicked in, it was a bit difficult for fans in North America to go back and check out the classic seasons as much of Digimon was removed from streaming services. That’s no longer the case, however, as Digimon has returned to streaming.

Earlier this year, Hulu had unfortunately lost the licenses to a number of Toei Animation releases that included some One Piece and Dragon Ball. But it hit Digimon the hardest as once these shows were removed, they were pretty difficult to find anywhere else. Thankfully, that’s changed as Digimon has added the first four seasons of the classic anime series to Hulu. These are held in high regards as some of the best seasons of Digimon overall, so now it’s time to check out these shows before they’re gone.

Digimon Returns to Hulu

Along with the Digimon Adventure: reboot from 2020 (which had remained on Hulu after the other series had been removed), anime fans can now watch Digimon Adventure, Digimon Adventure 02, Digimon Tamers, and Digimon Frontier with Hulu. These are the first four seasons of the long running anime franchise, and are available in their English dubbed releases. Outside of the first two seasons, Digimon Tamers and Digimon Frontier have their own universes and stories so fans interested can jump into those later seasons first if they prefer. But it’s easier than ever to check out those first two seasons to see why Digimon‘s become such a big classic in the years since.

These first two seasons of the series are likely the most successful in the Digimon franchise too. Because for as many times as the franchise has reinvented itself in the years since with new sequels, characters, and ideas, Digimon often found its biggest hits when it revisited this initial generation of DigiDestined. It’s why the franchise brought back these crews with special sequels, feature films, and even a new music video to help celebrate the 25th anniversary as well. So if you’re not aware of why they’re such a big deal, now is the time to watch.

What’s Next for Digimon?

It’s also a great time to go back and revisit Digimon‘s history too because there’s a brand new anime in the franchise now in the works. Toei Animation has announced the next major series in the franchise is titled Digimon Beatbreak, and is now in the works for a release some time in October as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule. While there is still very little known about this new Digimon anime as of the time of this publication, it’s teasing a dark new direction for the future.

The international release plans for Digimon Beatbreak have yet to be announced either, but it’s likely going to get a worldwide release much like the other Digimon anime releases have. It will also likely get both a Japanese and English audio launch, but those details will be revealed much closer to the new anime’s release. As for right now, it’s best to just enjoy these classic Digimon anime to get ready for whatever could be coming down the pipeline next. There are plenty of episodes and seasons.