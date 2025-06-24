25 Years Later, Digimon Still Has One of Anime’s Best Finales Ever

Digimon Adventure kicked off a whole new era of adventure anime releases over two decades ago, and its final episode is still one of the best finales that anime fans will ever get to watch. Back in 1999, Bandai and Toei Animation released the first season of Digimon Adventure in Japan. The series went on to such success that it quickly got an English dubbed release in North America, and the franchise has since continued with all sorts of sequels and spinoffs showcasing new groups of DigiDestined in the years after. But it all had to begin with the first anime’s ending.

Digimon Adventure officially kicked off the anime’s 25th anniversary this past year, but today marks a very special day in North America. It’s actually 25 years to the day that the final episode of the original English language dub first hit Fox Kids. Premiering with Fox on Saturday, June 24, 2000, the final episode of Digimon still marks one of the best finales fans ever gotten to see. And all these years later, few have matched the heights hit by this final episode.

Digimon Ended 25 Years Ago Today

The final episode of Digimon‘s first season is titled “The Fate of Two Worlds,” and saw Tai and the other DigiDestined having their final battle against the deadly Apocalymon. Although they were able to defeat the Dark Masters in the final arc leading to the grand finale, all of the frustration and darkness left over led to the birth of a dangerous final opponent. He was so dangerous, in fact, that the penultimate episode saw Apocalymon totally defeating the DigiDestined and spreading their data across the cosmos. Only for each of them to rouse themselves back to life by believing in the power of one another and uniting once more.

The final battle saw the DigiDestined then defeating their final opponent, and thus needing to say goodbye to the Digimon partners that they had been spending their Summer vacation with. As the anime came to an end, each of the children said their goodbyes and headed into a bright but uncertain future in the years to come. This finale was such a hit with fans, in fact, that the original DigiDestined children would then return for a few direct sequels in the many years that followed this initial finale episode.

What’s Next for Digimon?

Digimon Adventure might have ended its run in North America 25 years ago, but anime fans know that was far from the end of the franchise overall. Not only did these DigiDestined return for the second season, but they’ve also returned in special projects like Digimon Adventure tri. and Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna years later. This also continued with the special 25th anniversary project, Digimon Adventure Beyond, that brought them all back as adults for one final outing. But there is also a brand new entry in the Digimon franchise coming our way later this year as well.

Toei Animation has officially announced that the next major Digimon anime series is titled Digimon Beatbreak, and will be premiering some time in October as part of the upcoming 2025 anime schedule. Not much has been revealed for what to expect from the next major anime series, but it’s teased to be a dark new entry compared to what we have been seeing from the franchise for the last few years. Now it’s just a matter of time to see what the next big Digimon finale has planned for its own ending months out from this point.