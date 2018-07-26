‘Digimon Adventure Tri’ Stars Address Series’ Live-Action Potential

When it comes to Hollywood, nothing ever feels new. The name of the game these days is adaptation, and comics have become fodder for all sorts of blockbusters. So, it isn’t surprising to see manga being licensed for live-action projects, but one franchise has held out.

So far, Digimon Adventure has no plans to really hit the real world, but such an adaptation could work. You know, so long as it stuck to some strict rules.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, ComicBook got the chance to speak with three of the stars from Digimon Adventure Tri. Joshua Seth (Tai), Colleen O’Shaughnessey (Sora), and Johnny Bosch (T.K) talked about their tenure with the series, and they all said live-action Digimon isn’t as crazy as it may sound.

“I mean, I think it could work,” O’Shaughnessey said. “I always find it funny when they want to do that. I’m on Sonic Boom, and they’re making a live-action Sonic movie.”

Of course, the actress is referring to Paramount’s plans for a live-action Sonic the Hedgehog film. The project might still be in development, but it has already tapped some serious talent. James Marsden is set to star in the film while Deadpool director Tim Miller will executive produce.

As for Bosch, the actor had a few more reservations. “A lot of times when I see the live-action, it’s not nearly as good — especially when it’s a series, when they try to cram it all into one movie. It doesn’t ever really work. I think it’s possible to do a good movie; It just has to be in the right, capable hands.”

What that vision might look like, no one can say. When asked what a live-action Digimon film needed at its core to do the franchise justice, Bosch stressed it would all come down to casting and chemistry.

“It’d have to be the right kind of chemistry in the relationships between the performer,” the actor said.

“I think that’s one of the reasons the fans gravitate toward Digimon over some of the other classic anime that aren’t still being made. There’s a sense of comraderie or companionship or friendship even between the characters.”

For now, there are no plans to bring Digimon to the big screen, but Hollywood might turn its eye to the DigiDestined down the line. From Pokemon to One Piece, many of Japan’s top anime titles are being scouted for live-action potential, and Digimon seems like a series that is ripe for the picking.

So, how does a live-action Digimon movie sound to you? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

For those unfamiliar with Digimon, the series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.