Digimon Teases Big Announcement to Mark 25th Anniversary

It may be hard to believe, but this year marks the 25th anniversary of Digimon Adventure. It has been nearly three decades since Bandai brought the franchise to life with its handheld devices, and since then, the IP has done little but thrive. In 1999, the world was greeted by Digimon‘s now-iconic anime, and the show still hypes up fans to this day. So in light of its 25th anniversary, it seems the Digimon crew is cooking up a mystery announcement.

The teaser hit social media today as several official Digimon pages posted a photo that piqued curiosity. The post, as you can see below, calls out a date early next year.

“What’s more, something might happen on Sunday, January 5, 2025,” the teaser reads. “Everyone please make schedule this date now.”

Of course, fans were quick to spread the message as Digimon has something big planned for early 2025. The note doesn’t give anything away about the announcement, but netizens are confident the anime is involved. After all, this year marks the show’s 25th anniversary, and the teaser was shared along with a special trailer documenting the story of Digimon to date.

From the anime’s classic run to its more recent releases, Digimon has something for fans no matter their age. It is wild to look back at the past 25 years and see how Digimon has grown alongside technology. The things that were once cutting edge for Digimon Adventure are retro whether Tai admits it or not. From dial-up Internet to hologram tech, Digimon has unpacked the digital world in all sorts of ways. Now, it seems the anime has something new up its sleeve, and Digimon fans are crossing their fingers for a new series.

If you have never seen Digimon Adventure in all its old-school glory, the anime is streaming on Hulu as well as Amazon Prime Video. So for anyone wanting more info on the Toei Animation hit, you can read its official synopsis below:

“When seven young kids go to camp for the summer, they never expect to find themselves whisked away to a world populated by Digital Monsters! In this strange Digital World, the kids must unlock the power within themselves if they hope to Digivolve their Digimon friends into new, more powerful forms and defeat the evil that threatens both worlds! From the dreaded Devimon and his Black Gears on File Island, to back in Tokyo to battle the vampire lord Myotismon from locating the Eighth DigiDestined child, then a face-off against the menace of the Dark Masters.”

