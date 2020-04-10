Digimon Reboot to Introduce Some Familiar Heroes in Episode Two

Digimon Adventure recently launched a brand new anime series, and as part of a celebration of the 20th Anniversary of the original anime’s debut, this new series is a complete reboot of that first season. The first episode of this new series brought back all sorts of nostalgic feelings for fans of that original season, and the trips down memory lane are far from over as the next episode of the series will be keeping this nostalgic train running while continuing to introduce new ideas to better differentiate itself from the original. This naturally includes the eight DigiDestined themselves.

Seen in the opening theme sequence for the reboot anime series, Digimon Adventure: will be bringing the other eight DigiDestined into the anime in a greater capacity beginning with the second episode. While there are no details as to when the other chosen children will appear in full just yet, a report from @JP_Excelsior on Twitter notes how Matt and Mimi will be making their debut soon.

Ai Maeda and Youto Kazama will appear in Digimon Adventure: second episode!!#Digimon #DigimonAdventure pic.twitter.com/dk1Jtsdi24 — Digimon Tweets 🇧🇷 (@JP_Excelsior) April 8, 2020

Noted by @JP_Excelsior, Ai Maeda and Yuto Kazama will be making an appearance in Episode 2 of the reboot anime series. They voice Mimi Tachikawa and Yamato “Matt” Ishida respectively, so it seems like two more DigiDestined will be joining Tai and Izzy in the second episode. The first episode of the series shared quick glances at each of them when Tai first made his way into the Digital World (with Izzy getting a confirmed Digivice too), but Tai and Agumon were the only ones to battle so far.

This changed with the cliffhanger in the premiere that saw Matt and his evolved Garurumon arrive after Tai and his evolved Greymon’s battle, and now it seems like their rivalry will be kicking off in full already as the reboot continues. Now there’s the question of how it will be shaking everything up.

Have you checked out Digimon Adventure's big reboot yet? What did you think of the first episode? Does it already seem different from the first season or did it not change enough? What are you hoping to see from the rest of the reboot?